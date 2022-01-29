.

Beating Retreat: Drone shows, military bands mark end of R-Day

Updated on: 28 minutes ago

The ‘Beating the Retreat’ ceremony, which marks the formal end of Republic Day celebrations, was held at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi on Saturday. The ceremony consisted of drone shows and musical performances by military bands. Martial musical tunes with Indian fervour flowed at Raisina Hill commenced with synchronised performances of bands of the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). Prime Minister Narendra Modi received President Ram Nath Kovind ahead of the ceremony. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh welcomed the Prime Minister at the event.