Barbados President Sandra Mason on Tuesday delivered her first presidential speech marking Barbados becoming a republic for the first time in history. President Mason replaced Queen Elizabeth as the country’s head of state and the Caribbean island nation became the world’s newest republic 55 years after gaining Independence from British rule. Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, was also in the Barbadian capital of Bridgetown to join her inauguration.