Amit Shah campaigns in Deoband, draws large crowds Published on: 14 minutes ago



Amit Shah held door-to-door campaigning in Deoband, a Muslim majority constituency on Saturday. The Union Home Minister's campaign at the crucial constituency drew a large crowd. Scores of BJP workers also gathered at the spot. The Deoband constituency is crucial for BJP as the saffron party won the seat in the 2017 Assembly elections and is keen on retaining it.