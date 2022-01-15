.

74th Indian Army Day marked with pomp and splendour Published on: 60 minutes ago



India celebrated its 74th Army Day at Cariappa Parade Ground at Delhi. Army Chief Gen M.M. Naravane addressed the nation on this occasion. Meanwhile, the marching contingent of the Indian Army and Commandos of the Parachute regiment participated in the commemorative parade flaunting the new Indian Army combat uniform. The Akash Missile system was also on display during the parade. Gen Naravane said that last year had been extremely challenging for the Army, citing the developments on the northern borders with China. Army Day is observed on January 15 to commemorate the day when Field Marshall K. M. Cariappa took charge as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, taking over from the British on 15 January 1949.