Zojila pass reopens in record 73 days Published on: 2 hours ago

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on Saturday reopened the strategic Zoji La Pass on Srinagar-Kargil-Leh road much earlier than the previous years. “The closure period reduced from 160-180 days to 110 days to only 73 days in just 14 months through Grit, Guts and comprehensive Planning. Jai Hind! Jai BRO!!,” BRO said in a tweet. Located at an altitude of 11,650 feet, Zoji La provides vital link between Kashmir Valley and Ladakh and is the key to operational preparedness of the Armed Forces. The pass normally closes by end-November every year, with the onset of winter.