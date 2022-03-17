.

Sirsi (Karnataka): A video of Maaz Sayed (20), a snake enthusiast from Sirsi, playing with three cobras is going viral on social media in which a snake has bitten his leg at the end of the video. He was immediately rushed to a private hospital in the city and is recovering after being treated for 3 days. He was seen crouching in front of the snakes, pulling at their tails and moving his hands about - all gestures that the cobras could have perceived as threatening and reacted aggressively. Sayed has worked to protect the cobra and has protected more than 5,000 snakes. Joseph Hoover, an Environmental activist has urged the government, to make laws and people should not touch a snake without a license.