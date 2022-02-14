.

World Radio Day: Puri artist creates replica of 80s' radio with matchsticks Published on: 38 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Saswat Ranjan Sahu, an artist from Odisha's Puri has created a replica of the old radio model RF562DD by using 1,100 matchsticks. Sahu created the artwork to mark World Radio Day, which is celebrated every year on February 13. The main goal of Radio Day is to raise awareness about the benefits and needs of radio in the field of communication and information. The unique radio is 6 inches long and 13 inches wide. It took Saswat three days to create the masterpiece.