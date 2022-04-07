.

World Health Day: Om Birla, Union Ministers participate in 'Yoga Utsav' at Red Fort Published on: 1 hours ago

New Delhi: On the occasion of World Health Day, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal participated in the 'Yoga Utsav' at Red Fort on April 07. Union Ministers, Dharma Gurus attended the ‘Yoga Utsav’. Scores of people enthusiastically participated in the awareness programme at Red Fort. ‘Yoga Utsav’ marking 75 days to International Day of Yoga. “On the occasion of World Health Day, I extend my greetings and wish for the health of the world. Yoga is our ancestral way of life. We've kept this Yoga exercise today before International Yoga Day in relation to 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’,” said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.