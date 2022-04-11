.

Woman accused of witchcraft thrashed in Roorkee Published on: 2 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Locals in the Libarhedi village of Manglor Kotwali area thrashed a woman, accusing her of witchcraft. A video gone viral on the internet shows people beating the woman while she pleads with them to let her go. The woman, claiming herself to be a scavenger and a beggar, had entered a house and struck up a conversation with a woman from the family. However, soon the health of the mistress of the house deteriorated. As the family members and relatives gathered, they caught hold of the woman and blamed her for the ill that had befallen the woman. Locals also claimed to have found objectionable items in the woman's bag. The video shows the woman being slapped and physically assaulted by those gathered. The woman was later let go with a warning to never return to the village. Manglor Kotwali in-charge Amar Chand Sharma said that the villagers had informed him about the matter but no one had registered a complaint.