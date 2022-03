.

Elephant goes berserk in Tamil Nadu, damages tourist car Published on: 43 minutes ago

A lone and angry tusker trampled a tourist's car on Sunday. The incident took place at Azhiyar Pollachi in Tamil Nadu's Navamalai Range. Among the two persons trapped in the car, one was injured after the elephant smashed the car multiple times. The vehicle was majorly damaged and had to be towed away from the location after the elephant left the spot.