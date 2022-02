.

Watch: Wild elephant kills woman in Latehar, terror reigns Published on: 8 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

A wild elephant has been causing terror in Latehar and is reportedly wandering in Latehar for the past 15 days. The elephant recently attacked a woman and killed her, after which the villagers are in great panic because of the wild elephant. The villagers have requested the Forest Department and Administration to look into the matter.