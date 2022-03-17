.

Who is Justice Dalveer Bhandari, the Indian judge who voted against Russia in ICJ? Published on: 2 hours ago

The International Court of Justice on Wednesday directed Russia to immediately halt its military operation in Ukraine. The court came out with a 13-2 vote with 13 judges in favour of the direction to Russia, while two were against it. Among the 13 was Indian judge, Justice Dalveer Bhandari who voted against Russia. Born in Jodhpur on October 1, 1947, Justice Bhandari has been a member of ICJ since 27 April 2012. He was last re-elected to the ICJ in 2017 to fill the fifth vacancy for the 2018-2027 term. Justice Bhandari has served as a judge of the Supreme Court and several other high courts of different states. He was also conferred Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award in India, in 2014.