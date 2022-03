.

Bhagwant Mann: The new Punjab CM

The barely 10-year-old Aam Aadmi Party is all set to win Punjab Assembly elections while its 48-year-old comedian turned politician Bhagwant Singh Mann is set to become the second most important person in the party after Arvind Kejriwal. As AAP clean sweeps everyone in the border state, Bhagwant Mann, the party's CM face will see his political career catapult to great heights.