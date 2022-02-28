.

'We are with Ukraine', says Ambassador of Finland in New Delhi

The Ambassador of Finland to India, Ritva Koukku-Ronde, paid floral tribute in the Ukraine embassy in New Delhi. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Finland ambassador to India said, "the EU sanctions are very strong and some of them will have a bigger effect on the Russian economy. We are assisting Ukraine in this crisis and providing humanitarian assistance to them." "When we condemned Russian aggression, we don't condemn Russian people but we condemn the Russian government's position. Russia is our neighbor", Ambassador Ritva added. "We are with Ukraine", she added.