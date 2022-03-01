.

We are fighting to be equal members of Europe: Ukrainian president to EU Parliament Published on: 14 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

The president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday said that his country "is fighting to be equal members of Europe". "I believe that today we are showing everybody that is what we are...We have proven that, as a minimum, we are the same as you". Zelenskyy on Monday said that Kyiv was not ready to make any concessions when one side is firing on another with rocket artillery.