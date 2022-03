.

Viral video of python trying to swallow a goat Published on: 1 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

A video from Bihar that shows a python trying to swallow a goat has gone viral on the internet. In the video, a python can be seen trying to swallow a goat whole, while the spectators threw stones at the snake. Towards the end of the video, the python is seen slithering away from the scene, abandoning its quarry in the process.