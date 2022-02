.

Watch! T-99 strolls with her cubs in Ranthambore Tiger Reserve

Sawai Madhopur: Three cubs have brought joy in the Rajasthan's Ranthambore National Park. The tigress was seen in zone 10 of the Halaunda forest area. The cubs were first seen on December 25 with tigress T-99. The forest officials have released their pics on the official website. Now their pics have been widely shared by netizens.