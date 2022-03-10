.

Watch: Union Ministers Smriti Irani and Anurag Thakur celebrate BJP's victory, throw flak at Congress Published on: 35 minutes ago

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat's Anamika Ratna, Union Minister Smriti Irani took a sharp dig at Congress' star face Priyanka Gandhi. "A Congress leader had once said Priyanka is here to bring the party to life, but it seems she just took the party's life away with these elections," she said, adding that she sees no hopes for Congress. Anurag Thakur says Modi factor still there and slams Congress party.