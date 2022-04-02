.

Two injured kangaroos were rescued by forest officials near Gajoldoba in the Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal on Friday night. DFO Harikrishnan of Belacoba forest range under Baikunthupur forest department, said the kangaroos were found in an SUV (Scorpio) during the patrolling. The poachers,. he said, escaped leaving behind the injured animals who has been sent to Bengal Safari Park. Last month, a kangaroo was rescued at the Barobisha area near the Assam-West Bengal border. The RO informed that a team of special officers have started an investigation into the matter.