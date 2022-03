.

Watch | Assam tea named after Ukraine president Zelenskyy

Guwahati (Assam): To honor Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for his valor and courage in the face of the Russian invasion, an Assam-based tea company Aromica Tea has launched a CTC tea named after Zelenskyy. Talking to ETVBharat about the 'Strong Black Assam Tea', the owner of the group said, "It is created with a vision of peace, not war. Let's have a cup of tea together and get it all over."