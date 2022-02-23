.

Watch: This Muslim family in Karnataka worships Lord Ganesha Published on: 8 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Hassan: This Muslim family in Hassan's Belur is the talk of the town because the family worships Lord Ganesha. Riyaz Pasha said that Lord Chennakeshava came in his brother's son's dream and told them that he will offer blessings if they worship him in the land they once owned. Pasha had sold the land eight years ago to Mallikarjuna. Paying heed to the Hindu God's instructions, they bought the statue of Lord Ganesha and kept it under the banyan tree. Now, the entire family follows Hindu rituals and worships the deity.