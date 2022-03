.

Watch | Speeding car rams into 2-wheeler in Madurai, kills one Published on: 2 hours ago

Madurai: A couple from Sholavandan was travelling in a two-wheeler with their 12-year-old daughter near Vadipatti in Tamil Nadu's Madurai when a speeding car rammed into their vehicle. All three were thrown off the vehicle and the woman, in her 50s, died on the spot. Her husband and daughter sustained severe injuries and are undergoing treatment at Madurai GH.