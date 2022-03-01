.

Satellite captures glimpses of Ukraine Russia war Published on: 2 hours ago

Updated on: 27 minutes ago

Russia's war on Ukraine is now in its sixth day, with a miles-long convoy of Russian tanks and armored vehicles inching closer to the Ukrainian capital and fighting intensifying on the ground. Amid the war, satellite images were released by Maxar Technologies, which captured the Russian military convoy moving. A 40-mile convoy of Russian tanks and other vehicles was seen threatening Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv. Images of disruption in Ukraine were also released, which showed destroyed vehicles and bridges damaged in Kyiv.