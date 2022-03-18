.

Watch: Saree-clad men celebrate Holi as a part of age-old tradition in this village Published on: 1 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Among a variety of customs followed for the festival of Holi across India, an eccentric, age-old custom from the Santhekudluru village in the Kurnool district has retained itself even today. The men in this village dress up as women, adorn themselves with ornaments and flowers, and stay so for the next two days as a part of this tradition. The tradition is peculiarly followed by the Rati Manmatha worshippers in this village located on the Andhra-Karnataka border. According to the local villagers who have been following this tradition for generations, the tradition fulfills all their desires. The village also attracts a number of devotees from the neighboring villages who come in large numbers to witness this ritual.