.

Watch: Sand artist creates sand art of Lord Shiva to mark Maha Shivratri Published on: 54 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Padma Shri awardee Sudarsan Patnaik, sand artist of Puri Odisha, has created a unique sand art on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. For the first time, he used 23,436 Rudraksha beads in the sand art installation and wrote a message of 'Om Namah Shivay'. He used around 12 tonnes of sand to complete the artwork in six hours. Patnaik also tweeted on his Twitter account "#OmmNamahShivay….Praying for Global Peace 🙏 On the occasion of Maha Shivaratri, For the first time I have used 23,436 Rudrakshya installed on My Sand art of Lord Shiva at Puri beach ." Referring to the ongoing Ukraine crisis he has earlier made another marvellous sand art with a message "we pray for peace” amid the war in Ukraine. Patnaik in his statement said, “A war is going on. We pray to Lord Shiva for global peace".