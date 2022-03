.

Watch! Russian troops firing at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Friday warned against Russian troops firing at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is the largest in Europe, saying that if it blows up then the catastrophe would be "10 times larger" than the 1986 Chernobyl disaster.