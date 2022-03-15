.

Viral video: 'Royal' thieves who steal Enfield Bullets give police a demo Published on: 2 hours ago

Police in Gwalior's Maharajpura have caught two thieves who master in stealing Royal Enfield Bullets, the costly two-wheelers that have nearly a cult following in the country. Three bikes have been recovered from them. During the interrogation, the thieves revealed that they could break the bike-lock within 20 seconds. The police made one of the thieves Shyam Gurjar break the lock of a cop's bike. The thief broke it in a few seconds and started the Bullet. The video of him breaking the lock is going viral on social media and has so far garnered over 4 lakh views.