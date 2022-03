.

Ranjith and his 'pawsome' friend's journey home from Ukraine

Ranjith Reddy, originally from Bengaluru in Karnataka, had gone to Ukraine for studies, like thousands of Indian students. When he had to leave the war-torn country, he was unwilling to part with his 'pawsome' friend, who has been with him for over a year. So, he reached out to Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, who made it possible for Ranjith to return to India with not one but five pets.