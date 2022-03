.

Dhami pays tributes at Shaheed Sthal in Dehradun Published on: 45 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Uttarakhand CM-designate Pushkar Singh Dhami paid tributes at Shaheed Sthal in Dehradun on March 22, as he gears up to take oath as the 11th CM of the state on March 23. While speaking to a group of reporters after the visit, Dhami also thanked the people of Uttarakhand for the support they provided him. He also ensured that the state will see progress in the future after he gets elected as the CM.