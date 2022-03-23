.

Watch | Pushkar Dhami becomes the 12th Chief Minister of Uttarakhand

Pushkar Singh Dhami took oath as the 12th Chief Minister of Uttarakhand on Wednesday at 2.30 pm. He was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Lt Gen (Retired) Gurmeet Singh. The swearing-in ceremony was held at Parade Ground in Dehradun and was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, chief ministers of BJP ruled states including Uttar Pradesh CM-designate Yogi Adityanath, Goa CM-designate Pramod Sawant and other BJP leaders including Rajasthan BJP leader Vasundhara Raje.