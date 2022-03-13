.

WATCH | Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann and Kejriwal hold mega roadshow

Amritsar: After a landslide victory in Assembly elections, Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann and AAP national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal held a roadshow in Amritsar. Flocking with tricolours and AAP flags, AAP supporters had gathered in large numbers to take part in the roadshow. Thanking the people for believing in the party, Bhagwat Mann said that the security of about 120 people have been decreased.