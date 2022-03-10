.

Watch: Pune-based baker creates royal icing structures, makes world record

A Pune-based baker, Prachi Dhabal Deb has set a World Record by creating a 100 kg vegan edible royal icing structure of the Milan Cathedral. The monumental structure measures 6.4 ft in length, 4.6 ft in height and 3.10 ft in width. She said that it took her almost a month to complete the structure. The traditional recipe for royal icing contains eggs, but she has made a completely vegan product "Vegan Royal Icing" without using eggs.