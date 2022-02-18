.

Marking the end of a historic trial that lasted for more than 13 years, Special Court judge A R Patel on Friday sentenced 32 accused to death and 11 to life imprisonment in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blast case. The special court was designated for the speedy trial of the case wherein the judge pronounced the quantum of punishment under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. The 11 others were sentenced to life in jail till death, informed senior Public Prosecutor Sudhir Brahmbhatt. "This is the first case wherein 38 people were sentenced to death together. The case went on for around 13 years, and 9 judges were changed over the entire course of the trials held," Brahmbhatt said in an exclusive interview to ETV Bharat.