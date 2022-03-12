.

Watch: PM Modi visits his mother Heeraben Modi in Gandhinagar Published on: 1 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Gujarat met his mother Heeraben Modi at her residence in Gandhinagar on Friday. Prime Minister Modi had dinner with his mother. Earlier on Friday, he addressed Gujarat Panchayat Mahasammelan in Ahmedabad. Further, he held a meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and workers at the party headquarters in Ahmedabad and discussed the method for the party to "serve the people more efficiently". Prime Minister also held a roadshow from Gujarat airport to Kamalam (BJP's office). "I am humbled by the people's affection. This support and enthusiasm inspires us to work even harder in service of our citizens," he said. PM Modi's visit is significant as the state is slated to go to the polls later this year.