Watch: PM Modi plays damru at Kashi Vishwanath temple Published on: 35 minutes ago

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple in the holy city of Varanasi on Friday ahead of the last phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls on March 7. In a video widely shared on social media Modi was spotted playing 'damru' at the temple as people cheer for him. Spectators gathered there were enthusiastically watching him play the instrument. The video is making rounds on social media and netizens are watching him trying his hand on 'damru'.