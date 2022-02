.

Watch: PM chairs meeting on Ukraine; deputes ministers for Ukraine's neighbouring countries Published on: 2 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

In a meeting held on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a decision to depute Union Ministers Hardeep Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and V K Singh to evacuate the Indian students stranded in war-hit Ukraine. These four ministers will travel to Europe and will ensure the safe evacuation of Indian students from the chaotic situation.