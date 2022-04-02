.

In Andhra, a papaya tree has left people bewildered Published on: 2 hours ago

A rare papaya tree outgrowing itself with 15 branches and containing 200 ripened papayas is making headlines in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh. Even though the tree has not been sprayed with fertilizer or looked after, it has given fruits in abundance. The tree is located on the border of the National Highway in Khandavalli area. According to horticulture experts, the papaya tree is prone to overgrowth due to genetic factors, as the nutrients provided to the vegetables grown near the papaya tree get absorbed by the soil.