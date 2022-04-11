.

One killed, 22 injured after bus overturns on Pune-Ahmednagar highway Published on: 48 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

One person was killed and 22 others injured in an unusual accident that occurred on the Pune-Ahmednagar Highway on Sunday night. The driver of a speeding car heading towards Pune suddenly lost control and rammed into the divider, moving to the opposite side of the road. Consequently, a private passenger bus heading in the opposite direction overturned, slid upto 100 to 200 feet and collided head-on with a nearby hotel. One person in the car died on the spot, while 22 in the bus were injured and rushed to the hospital. A case has been registered with Shikrapur police against the driver for violating traffic rules. A CCTV camera has captured the accident.