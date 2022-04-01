.

Manas Sahoo creates sand art to mark Utkal Divas in Odisha Published on: 1 hours ago

Sand artist Manas Kumar Sahoo has sculpted a sand art on Puri's Golden Beach near the Light House on the occasion of Odisha's 86th Statehood Day on Friday. Based on the theme 'Bande Utkal Janani', Sahoo recounts the story of Odisha's struggle for an independent state for its language, art, and culture on the founding day of Odisha. The sculpture portrayed the 'Odissi Dance’ in the sand art which is about 8 feet in height and 20 feet wide. The artist said it took nearly 12 hours to complete the sand art with 20 tons of sand.