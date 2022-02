.

Watch: Man risks his own life to save a girl from dying Published on: 5 minutes ago

A man in Bhopal's Barkhedi area saved a girl's life. He put his own life at risk to save the girl who got stuck under a goods train. The incident happened on railway track in Bhopal's Barkhedi area. When the train started running, the man laid down on the track to save the girl. 26 coaches of the train passed over both of them, though they were safely rescued. The video of the incident is going viral.