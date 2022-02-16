.

Leopard stuck in a water jar rescued after 48 hrs

A leopard whose head was stuck in a plastic water container for over 48 hours in the forests of Thane district of Maharashtra, was rescued by the officials, volunteers and villagers on Tuesday. The poor animal's ordeal had come to light after a passerby had spotted the stranded leopard on Sunday night. Soon, several people including the officials and the volunteers gathered to rescue the big cat, but it had unfortunately escaped into the forests by the time they reached there. After a search operation that lasted for about 48 hours, the leopard was spotted again near the Badlapur village area. Rescuers and officials shot it with a dart to make it unconscious, after which the rescue operation was successfully executed on Tuesday. The leopard is currently under medical observation and will be released into the wild soon.