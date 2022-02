.

Watch: Landslide in Sari village of Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand Published on: 2 hours ago

A landslide took place in Uttarakhand's Sari village in Rudraprayag today morning. Disaster management and administration teams have reached the spot. Speaking to the media, the District Magistrate of Rudraprayag Manuj Goyal said that so far there is no report of any casualty and property damage.