.

Watch| KSRTC bus accident in Karnataka; Three killed, at least 40 others injured Published on: 1 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Chamarajanagar: A KSRTC bus crashed into a ditch near PG Palya in Hanooru taluk of Chamarajnagara district on Monday. Three people in the bus died while four others have been seriously injured. The bus was on its way to the village of Wodeyarapalya in Hanooru taluk when the driver lost control of the bus and it fell into a ditch. More than 60 passengers were in the bus and 40 of them were injured. Passengers in critical condition have been admitted to Kollegal government hospital.