Kerala football gallery collapse: Over 100 injured, case filed Published on: 43 minutes ago

A case has been registered against those who installed the football gallery that collapsed at Poongode LP school ground in Kalikavu Vandoor, injuring over 100 people. The case has been registered under non-bailable Section 308 of the IPC. The stadium, which has a capacity of 3,000 people, was overcrowded with about 8,000 people. The tragic incident took place on March 19 night.