A Kangaroo was rescued from Pakribari in the Alipurduar district of West Bengal by police personnel. They rescued it from a truck and arrested the driver and helper. The recovered Kangaroo has been kept at Kumargram Police station currently but the cops intend to hand it over to the state forest department soon.