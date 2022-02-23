.

Watch: ITBP Commandant does 65 push-ups amid freezing temperatures in Ladakh Published on: 1 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

ITBP mountaineers reached atop Mt Karzok Kangri, Ladakh on February 20, 2022. A team of 6 top mountaineers of the Force led by Sh Ratan Singh Sonal, Commandant scaled the 20,177 ft high peak with Sh Anoop Negi, DC as deputy leader & 4 other mountaineers. On their journey to the top, at an altitude of 17,500 feet, Commandant Ratan Singh (55 years) did 65 push-ups amid freezing temperatures in Ladakh. The temperatures according to officials was around minus 30 degree celsius. Undoubtedly, they are the strong-willed warriors.