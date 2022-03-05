.

Indian students in Sumy start 600 km journey to Mariupol amid Russia-Ukraine war Published on: 1 hours ago

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, a group of Indian students from Sumy State University has posted a video on social media appealing to the government and the embassy to rescue them and also stating that if anything happens to them, the Indian government shall be responsible for it. "Since morning we are hearing bombing and shelling. We are afraid, we have awaited a lot and we cannot wait anymore", says one of the students as the group starts their journey to Mariupol, one of the two cities selected as humanitarian corridors during the ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. The distance between Mariupol, situated on the Black Sea coast, and Sumy is more than 600 km.