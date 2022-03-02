.

Indian students face racist attacks in Ukraine, decry govt's 'lack of efforts'

The stranded Indian students attempting to leave Ukraine are seeing the worst of times with many facing racist attacks at the hands of the Ukrainian officials and security forces. One of the students while slamming the lack of efforts on part of the Indian government, said: "Will they airlift our dead bodies after it's too late? We doubt if they will even come here to get our dead bodies."