Harjot Singh, an Indian student stranded in war-torn Ukraine, was attacked in Kyiv on February 27, wherein he sustained multiple bullet injuries while trying to leave the capital Kyiv. Singh has released a video narrating his ordeal of facing a brutal attack and getting no support from the embassy whatsoever, as he somehow managed to escape death in the war zone. He is currently admitted at the Kyiv Clinical Hospital, receiving treatment. Disappointed over the ignorance of the embassy, he clarified that he has been trying to get in touch with the officials for help, but to no avail whatsoever.