'Not without my cats': Indian doctor refuses to leave Ukraine without pet panther and jaguar

An Indian doctor in Ukraine refuses to part ways with his pets, a panther and a jaguar, as Russia continues to bomb the country in the war that has pushed millions out as refugees. Dr Girikumar Patil aka 'Jaguar Kumar' is living with his two unusual pets in the basement of his six-room house in Severodonetsk, a small town located in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine. Originally from Tanuku in Andhra Pradesh, Dr Patil decried lack of response from the Indian Embassy despite his desperate attempts to leave the warzone, though not without his big cats. "I called the Embassy several times but didn't get a proper response. My place is surrounded by Russians, but I'm trying my best. I treat my pets like my kids and am not going to leave without them," he said.